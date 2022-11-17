Position Summary

Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) Project Manager Clinical Operations 3 years fixed term - part time position 30.40 Hours per week The Royal Women’s Hospital is Australia’s first and largest specialist hospital dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of newborns and women of all ages. To join the Women’s is to be instrumental in forging progress towards health equity for women from ground-breaking research through to the bedside delivery of multi-disciplinary clinical care. Creating exceptional experiences is at the heart of everything we do for our patients, their families, and our people across our specialised services within maternity, neonatal and women’s health. Your Department The Women’s is committed to achieving a just, equitable and reconciled Australia. We stand together with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples; working in partnership to ensure that all women, babies, their families, and communities achieve optimal health and wellbeing. The Women’s vision for reconciliation is for culturally safe healthcare that is free from racism and united by deep respect for First Nations peoples and their continuing connection to Country. Between February 2020 and May 2021, the Women’s completed important foundational work under our Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan, building our cultural awareness, celebrating and learning more about the world’s oldest continuing culture, establishing relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations, and putting processes and structures in place to effectively govern our plan. The Women’s Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) builds on this work, seeking to continue to listen, learn, strengthen relationships with communities and work together to build the strong foundations and relationships that ensure sustainable, thoughtful, and impactful RAP outcomes into the future. This is a special measures role and only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples are eligible to apply, as per the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Your contribution Reporting to the Chief Operating Officer, this high-profile and hands on role as Innovate RAP Project Manager will have the knowledge, experience and passion for people focused change to and benefits monitoring. Your duties will include (but are not limited to) the following: Develop the Project Plan for the successful implementation of the Women’s Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan initiatives

Drive end to end project delivery through day-to-day management of activities against the developed project plan. This will include in many cases hands on development of the artefacts/deliverables (e.g. updating policies, processes, tools, writing communications, preparing agendas)

Support leads and sub working groups to deliver their specific initiatives under the Innovate RAP

Act as a key contributor to the RAP Sub Working Groups for example Data and Workforce

Provide hands on coordination and administrative support to the members of the Innovate RAP Implementation Committee

Partner with the Women’s Communications Team to ensure the smooth operation of events related to the Innovate RAP, and other events as required by the Chief Operating Officer

Lead the implementation of relevant education and training on the RAP Initiatives

Provide hands on coordination and administrative support to the members of the Women’s Senior Aboriginal Advisory Committee

Initiate and maintain effective cross functional strategic relationships with internal and external key experts, community members and stakeholders

Prepare written reports to communicate progress and inform projects decisions, including briefings, discussion papers, project proposals and status reports to internal and external stakeholders, such as the Department of Health and Reconciliation Australia

Prepare and deliver presentations to a range of audiences, facilitate workshops and consultation / partnering with internal and external stakeholders, including patients, clinicians and community members

Represent the Women’s in external meetings and forums including to the Department of Health as appropriate About you To be successful within this role you will need to: Identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander

Contribute and commit to a culture that promotes gender equity, respect and a safe working environment and have an understanding of violence against women and family violence issues.

Commit to women’s health, and understand the impact of social determinants on health and wellbeing

Have extensive project management experience including theory and practice in project management leadership, co-design and partnering practices

Demonstrate an ability to effectively prioritise, set realistic timelines and drive results to achieve targets

Demonstrate an ability to understand and manage concepts and complexity comfortably and to effectively balance competing and / or conflicting priorities

Display proven communication skills including written (formal reports and briefings), and excellent demonstrated verbal and presentation skills to broad range of audiences

Provide evidence of creative problem-solving and decision-making skills

Display an ability to build rapport, work collaboratively, partner and maintain effective relationships with stakeholders

Demonstrate proficiency in MS Office software including, Excel, Word and PowerPoint

Preferably have experience in a healthcare setting Our offering When you join the Women’s you unite with talented people who share your purpose and unwavering determination to advance health outcomes for all women. You will find a workplace that is collaborative, progressive and passionate about learning and working together in multi-disciplinary teams to ensure you find the exceptional in your everyday. Our staff benefits program includes salary packaging, on-site car parking and childcare (subject to availability), alongside a range of discounted financial, lifestyle and wellbeing benefits provided by our staff benefit partners. To learn more, please visit: www.thewomens.org.au/careers/why-work-at-the-womens/staff-benefits/ We are proudly Breastfeeding Association accredited. The Women’s is committed to gender equity principles and our people have an awareness of and sensitive approach to violence against women/family violence matters. The Women’s is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and social inclusion. We welcome applications from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, including those from Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islanders, people with lived experience of disability and people who identify as LGBTI. It is a policy of the Women's to provide reasonable adjustments for persons with a disability. If you need assistance or adjustments to fully participate in the application or interview process, please contact the hiring manager listed under 'Contact Person ' Ready to make the move? For more information about the position, please see the Position Description attached and apply online by selecting “apply now” below. All appointments to the Women’s are subject to a satisfactory clearance of Working with Children Check and Police Check. COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement Please be aware that in line with the Chief Health Officer’s COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccination Direction, all workers at the Women's regardless of role, will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. All applicants will be required to provide acceptable evidence of their vaccination status. Influenza Vaccination Requirement In line with the Health Services Amendment (Mandatory Vaccination of Healthcare Workers) Act 2020, some health care workers are now required to have their flu vaccination to work in health care. Evidence of vaccination is required. As this role fits into category C of the Victorian Health Department’s risk ratings, applicants are encouraged to be vaccinated against influenza. Evidence of vaccination is required. If you would like to receive this information/publication in an accessible format (such as large print or audio) please call our HR Enquiries line on: 03 8345 2080, or email HR.Enquiries@thewomens.org.au